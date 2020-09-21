Small plane crashes at private airfield near Clovis Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office:

On Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:46 AM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a downed aircraft east of Clovis, New Mexico in Curry County.

The Pilot, Larry Bishop (56 YOA) of Heber Springs, Arkansas was returning to Heber Springs. He was piloting a small, single engine experimental aircraft departing from a private airfield.

A witness to the crash reported that the aircraft had difficulty attempting to depart the airfield and subsequently crashed within the grounds of the airfield.

Larry Bishop was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the crash.

(News release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office)