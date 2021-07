LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a small plane crash just north of Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport early Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around noon.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported the plane crashed in a field north of Farm-to-Market Road 1294.

According to emergency radio traffic, there were two occupants onboard who were not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.