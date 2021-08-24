Smith Ford Levelland hosting a Meet the Bronco event, Aug. 27-30

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Smith Ford Levelland:

Smith Ford Levelland is hosting a three-day Meet the Bronco event in our Levelland Showroom (2483 E. Hwy 114, Levelland, TX) on August 27, August 28, and August 30. Over a year after they were revealed, we finally have a full size, 4-door Bronco on display! Visit our showroom to take an up-close look at a 4-door Bronco First Edition, as well a Bronco Sport. Outside, we’ll have a 4-door Bronco WildTrak available for road tests.

The Bronco launch has been unique as an order-based launch, but we know many customers still want to see them firsthand before ordering one of their own. Bronco orders can be placed during the event for those who are ready for one of their own. For fans of the Bronco brand, we’ll also have a variety of merchandise available in our Bronco Boutique. Whether you’re considering a Bronco, or simply curious about the hype, we’d love to see you!

Visit our Facebook page for more event details: https://fb.me/e/10rnxCYtf

As well as an exclusive Bronco Tour by our smallest spokespeople: https://fb.watch/7AR8C1QDTb/

