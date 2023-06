LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire alarm near the 3700 block of 21st Street at 2:02 p.m. according to a social media post from LFR.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene “with smoke conditions” visible inside of the structure.

According to LFR, additional crews are on the way.

This is a developing story, Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.