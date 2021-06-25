Smyer Bobcats 2021 Football Schedule

SMYER, Texas — The Smyer Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Bobcats open the season hosting Lubbock Christian on August 27. Homecoming is September 17 when Seagraves comes to town. The Bobcats host New Home on October 15 and Ropes on November 5 for Senior Night.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27 – vs. Lubbock Christian
9/3 – @ Plains
9/10 – @ Floydada
9/17 – vs. Seagraves (Homecoming)
9/24 – @ Wink
10/1 – vs. Olton
10/8 – BYE WEEK
10/15 – @ New Home
10/22 – vs. Bovina
10/29 – @ Sudan
11/5 – vs. Ropes (Senior Night)