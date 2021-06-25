Smyer Bobcats 2021 Football Schedule

SMYER, Texas — The Smyer Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Bobcats open the season hosting Lubbock Christian on August 27. Homecoming is September 17 when Seagraves comes to town. The Bobcats host New Home on October 15 and Ropes on November 5 for Senior Night.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – vs. Lubbock Christian

9/3 – @ Plains

9/10 – @ Floydada

9/17 – vs. Seagraves (Homecoming)

9/24 – @ Wink

10/1 – vs. Olton

10/8 – BYE WEEK

10/15 – @ New Home

10/22 – vs. Bovina

10/29 – @ Sudan

11/5 – vs. Ropes (Senior Night)