Smylie Wilson student arrested, gun found in backpack

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday morning, a Smylie Wilson Middle School student was arrested after a gun was found in the student’s backpack, according to Lubbock Independent School District.

LISD said employees noticed something suspicious and reported it, and that is when the gun was discovered.

The child did not threaten students or staff at any point but the following message was sent to Smylie families and staff, according to LISD.

The following is a statement sent to parents by Smylie Wilson Administration:

“Good evening, Smylie Wilson Middle School families,Earlier today, a firearm was brought onto our campus, which is a zero-tolerance violation of Lubbock ISD policy. Even though no threats were made, the violator was arrested and faces severe disciplinary action. Please talk to your student about the importance of telling an adult if they see something out of the ordinary, and also the severity of consequences taken against anyone who brings any type of weapon on campus. We are committed to student and staff safety and keeping you informed. Please contact me at 219-4600 if you have questions. Thank you for your continued support for our school. Kelly Brownfield Principal, Smylie Wilson Middle School”

This is a statement from Erin Gregg, the Assistant Director for Communications and Community Relations at LISD, to Smylie Wilson parents:

“We know these can be scary situations and we don’t send these messages to alarm you. We want you to know that we not only work to keep you informed of what’s happening at your child’s campus with the goal of building trust and transparency, but to assure you that we take these situations seriously and have protocols in place to take care of them. We know that we’re entrusted with the safety and care of your precious children and we work hard every day to keep their school environment a safe and secure place for them to learn and grow.”