Snoop Dogg, Cody Johnson and Nelly to feature in Lubbock socially distanced music festival

LUBBOCK, Texas– Hometown Heroes socially distanced music festival will be hosted this weekend September 25th-26th right here in Lubbock at 5006 Auburn Ave. There will be live featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Cody Johnson and others with additional virtually streamed performances by Lee Brice and Josh Abbott.

The creator and founder of Rock n’ Concepts, Ian Vaughn, says this event has been in the works for a while after noticing many artists were struggling with a lack of performances.

“It’s really all built of the idea of just trying to do something positive,” said Vaughn. “Bringing safe entertainment to fans and get our industry employed again in a safe way.”

Unlike some recent socially distant events, Hometown Heroes is completely contactless offering people a safe alternative to the concert experience.

“We are going completely cashless there’s — no point to ever interact or get close to anyone throughout this entire event,” said Vaughn, who added that everything will be available entirely through an app called Roovy, where people can receive assistance and food orders without leaving their space.

“We ultimately have 1300 VIP private spaces with bottle service,” Vaughn joked. “So as we pull all of this together we are trying our best to show other promoters there’s a format you could use potentially.”

There are three market performances in North Dallas, North Austin and right here in town. Vaughn says he was very keen on where these festivals were hosted.

“College towns to me are very important I mean the kids support music a lot and they get other people involved,” said Vaughn. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves, watch Tech win on Saturday afternoon and then come party with Snoop Dogg and Nelly.”