LUBBOCK, Texas — Snoop Dogg, performing under his most recent stage name, “DJ Snoopadelic”, will perform in Lubbock on April 19, according to a Facebook post.

Cook’s Garage and Rev Limited Customs are hosting the event, which will be held at the Bus Barn at Cook’s Garage, located near the intersection of U.S. 87 and 114th Street.

The post said tickets will be available Friday, March 13.