LUBBOCK, Texas — Snoop Dogg, a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic’s concert that had been scheduled for April 19 is now canceled.

Cook’s Garage, which was scheduled to host the concert, announced Tuesday that it would no longer happen.

Cook’s Garage is offering refunds to everyone that bought a ticket. It is searching for a new date to hold the concert.