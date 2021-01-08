Snow, 2 – 6 inches this weekend with some areas getting even more

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and the South Plains will be under a Winter Storm Watch on Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

The forecast from Meteorologist Heidi Waggoner called for freezing fog Friday night in the low to mid-20’s.

“Travel is not recommended,” she said.

Saturday evening, snow showers will begin for portions of the Northwest South Plains.

“Snowfall rates will pick up greatly for Lubbock around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday with intermittent snow showers forecast to continue through at least 6:00 p.m.,” she said.

Snow will taper off around midnight Monday morning, Waggoner said.

“We will not see temperatures return above freezing until midday on Monday so travel will be dangerous,” she said.

Snowfall amounts will average between 2 – 6 inches with isolated areas receiving higher totals.

“Bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build-up on the roadways,” Waggoner said.

The forecast is subject to change. Please check back for updates.