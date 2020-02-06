Snow days and delays: How Lubbock ISD decides to cancel school

LUBBOCK, Texas– On snowy mornings, it’s not uncommon for children and their parents to pay close attention to announcements from the school district about whether school is cancelled.

Wednesday morning was no exception as Lubbock Independent School District announced school would be cancelled just after 5 a.m.

The decision, however, did not come without some investigation. Lubbock ISD sent nearly a dozen administrators within the district to check out conditions on the roads, starting their journey as early as 4 a.m.

Rick Rodriguez, Chief Operations Officer with LISD, said he drove around North Lubbock.

“It’s about 4:15 in the morning and we are really just out to check the status of the roads,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he began at North Loop 289, checking out overpasses.

“I live somewhat on the north side of town so that’s why I have this side,” Rodriguez said.

He also drove through neighborhoods, checking for unsafe conditions.

“Slickness, tapping of the breaks–seeing if there’s anything we need to be worrying about,” Rodriguez said.

After more than 45 minutes, Rodriguez said he returned to his starting point. He checked a weather radar, and reported to a group chat comprised of Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo and other administrators out on the roadways.

“My report–North Loop and University roads barely have slight snow… neighborhood streets are slightly slick… very drivable as long as caution is taken,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he has gone to check out roads on snow days five or six times. He said it’s important for LISD to do so because it’s better to air on the side of caution.

“Keep our kids safe that’s our number one priority and then secondly to make sure that our parents have the ability to safely get their kids if they’re going to travel with their kids themselves to school,” Rodriguez said.

LISD tells EverythingLubbock.com that administrators will check out road conditions for Thursday morning as well. Stay with EverythingLubbock.com for additional updates.