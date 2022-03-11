LUBBOCK, Texas — Snowfall began around 11:00 a.m. in Lubbock, with reports of crashes coming in the minutes that followed.

Just before 11:30 two crashes close to each other were reported along the 5800 block of West Loop 289. Multiple crashes were reported both before and after that near 19th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway and near the interchange of Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway. So far, there have not been any reports of serious injuries.

Cameras on the tower at 7403 University Avenue showed light snow falling but very little accumulation. There had been accumulation in the towns north of Lubbock, including Hale Center.

As of 12:40 p.m., the official precipitation total in Lubbock, according to the Nation Weather Service, was 0.02 inches.