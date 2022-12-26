SNYDER, Texas — The Snyder Fire Department responded to four fires in three days, the city’s fire marshal said Monday. Two of the fires were Monday.

“All of the fires were due to heaters, or open flames being too close to combustibles,” a statement from the city’s fire marshal said.

“Someone puts a heat lamp of sorts in the doghouse to keep ole Fido warm, but did not do so in a safe manner,” the statement said. “Sometimes the heat lamp is up against combustible materials, such as wood. In some instances, blankets also pitched in the doghouse for Fido to snuggle up in ignite.”

Additionally, any heating device should be on a cord that is designed to handle the load. The statement also mentioned a a circuit breaker or a GFCI (ground-fault circuit interrupter) outlet.