SNYDER, Texas– Snyder Independent School District encouraged its students and families to use the “see something, say something” form on its website after a student made a threat on Wednesday.

In a social media, SISD said the junior high administration was made aware of “a student made threats toward several students via private text message.” The post assured the public all students were safe and the issue was addressed.

SISD said in the post due to privacy laws, it could not discuss the “discipline of any specific individual.” It also assured the public that “any student found responsible for making threats of violence will face the consequences as allowable by both district policy and law.”

“It’s up to students, teachers, and families to tell the right people if they hear about a possible threat,” SISD said.