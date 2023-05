SNYDER, Texas — In an announcement on Wednesday, Snyder Independent School District said it would delay school by two hours due to power outages in the community.

Snyder ISD also said busses would operate on a two-hour delay. Parents were told to watch ParentSquare for updates as many events would need to be delayed or rescheduled.

At 7:30 a.m., Snyder ISD issued an update saying school was canceled for its junior high school.

Check back for updates.