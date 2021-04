SNYDER, Texas — The Snyder Police Department issued an alert on Facebook after 25 cases of distemper in dogs have been reported this year.

The Facebook post said distemper is typically fatal and dogs who survive are left with permanent damage to their nervous systems.

The post said distemper is a highly contagious, airborne, direct contact and placenta transferred virus.

The post said if your dog or puppy exhibits any symptoms of distemper, take it to the vet immediately.