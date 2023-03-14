LUBBOCK, Texas — Shemar Cameron Green, 19 at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to Transportation of Child Pornography, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Green was arrested in January in a massive North Texas child pornography investigation called “Operation Janus.”

According to federal court records, a social media company submitted a CyberTip that stated a user uploaded two videos that showed child sexual abuse. Law enforcement traced the social media account to Green, who lived in Snyder.

Court records stated that Green initially denied knowing anything about the social media account. Green eventually admitted that he had “viewed child pornography for approximately four years.” According to federal court records, Green said he sent photos of himself below the belt to “several minors” and that he received nude pictures from children.

Green also admitted that he “engaged in sexual contact with an approximately 6-year-old child when he was a teenager,” according to federal court documents. Court records stated authorities found multiple files on Green’s phone that showed sexual abuse of young children, including a video of Green sexually abusing a 5-year-old child.

If a judge accepts his plea deal, Green faces up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime sentence of supervised release. He would also have to register as a sex offender. He will be sentenced at a later date.