Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Shemar Cameron Green, 19 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Thursday after he previously pleaded guilty to Transportation of Child Pornography.

Green was arrested in January in a massive North Texas child pornography investigation called “Operation Janus.”

Federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com said a CyberTip stated a social media user uploaded two videos that showed child sexual abuse. Authorities traced the social media account to Green, who lived in Snyder.

According to court records, at first, Green denied everything. He eventually admitted to viewing “child pornography for approximately four years,” court documents stated.

Green also admitted to sexually abusing a 6-year-old child as a teenager, according to court records. Among the multiple files found on his phone, court records said authorities found a video of Green sexually abusing a 5-year-old child.

Once he gets out of prison, court records said Green would be on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.