Snyder man killed in double-fatal crash Wednesday evening

SNYDER, Texas — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m., Department of Public Safety troopers responded to US Highway 84 near mile marker 438 to reports of a three vehicle crash. The location is in Nolan County.

DPS said Kaitlin Rodriguez, 28, was driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 while two other vehicles were traveling west.

Rodriguez crashed head-on into Ramon Guzman, 47, of Snyder, DPS said. Guzman then crashed into another vehicle.

Both Rodriguez and Guzman were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the third vehicle were not reported to be injured.