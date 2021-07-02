Snyder Police investigating deadly shooting as homicide

SNYDER, Texas– One person is dead and police had not named a possible suspect in a homicide in Snyder, according to the Snyder Police Department.

Just after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, Snyder Police responded to 1912 Coleman, Apt. #1 in reference to a gunshot victim, the release said.

Officers found Norris Lee Williams, 38, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

While a suspect was not immediately identified, police said they identified a person of interest.

Williams was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy, police said.

The case remained under investigation.

