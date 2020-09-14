Snyder Police investigating fatal stabbing, suspect arrested

SNYDER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Snyder Police Department:

On Friday, September 11, 2020 at 7:50 p.m., the Snyder Police Department was dispatched to 1600 25th Street in the City of Snyder in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the above location, it was discovered there were two victims that suffered stab wounds.

[One] victim [was] identified as Scott Herrera, [a] 49-year-old male, [who] was transported to Cogdell Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The second victim will not be identified at this time.

After a preliminary investigation, the suspect was identified as Francisco Lozoya Jr., [a] 34-year-old male.

Officers began actively searching for this subject. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies across, West Texas this subject was apprehended in Lubbock County.

There is no threat to the community and no further details will be released at this time, due to this being an ongoing investigation.

