SNYDER, Texas– The Snyder Police Department arrested Anthone Maurice Cobb, 41, after being identified as a suspect in a homicide investigation, according to a press release.

The release said officers responded to a call about an “unresponsive female” in the 2600 block of 37th Street on Thursday afternoon.

The woman was identified as Ashley Renea Terrazzas, 34, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Cobb was named as a suspect and arrested by SPD detectives and Texas Rangers.