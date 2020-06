Update: The city has now said residents near the Kinder Morgan Gas Plant can return home.

SNYDER, Texas — The City of Snyder is asking those within one mile of the Kinder Morgan Gas Plant to temporarily evacuate the area after an explosion happened nearby on Tuesday evening.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and will be closing down roads near the scene, and requests that people avoid the area. The plant is located at 3775 County Road 226.