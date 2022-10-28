LUBBOCK, Texas – A junior from Lubbock-Cooper High School won big at the Texas State Fair with her pig, Buck.

Kate Cooper said she has been around livestock her entire life and has showed pigs for as long as she can remember. She explained that one of her biggest goals has been to get a piece at a major show.

Cooper reached that goal with her Hampshire pig named Buck earlier this month when she showed him at the Texas State Fair. She finished with overall Reserve Grand Champion and sold Buck for $13,500.

“The fact that it actually happened was just unbelievable to me,” she said. For Cooper, showing pigs is her sport. She explained all of the hard work she puts into her animals.

“I am out here every day for two to four hours; it really just depends. And then on weekends, I’m out here either all day, or I’ll give myself a one-day break. But it’s really all day every day. So much hard work goes into this,” she said.

Her pig, Buck weighed in at 320 pounds which was the cutoff weight for those in the show. She had been working with Buck since the time they got him this summer. She said she worked with him around 30 minutes every day, walking him, keeping him healthy, and getting him ready for the show ring.

“He was just it was a great pig,” she added.

When Cooper made it all the way to the grand drive, which is the final show and includes the champions from each breed, she said she wasn’t expecting a high placing. “There were two crossbreeds. And most of the time those win. So, I was like, you know, I’m just gonna go out here for a little joyride,” she said.

But when the judge looked at her and pointed, she knew she won big.

“It was very exciting. I was like, over the moon. I didn’t know what to say. It was just great,” she said.

Cooper shows year-round, but her next show will be the National Western Stock Show in Denver in January.

Good luck, Kate!