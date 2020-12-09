‘So no one dies alone:’ How hospice care has adapted to the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — As doctors and nurses continue to feel the pinch of the pandemic, the coronavirus has also taken a toll on hospice caregivers, whose procedures have undergone significant changes to stay ahead of the virus.

But while it may be tough on the caregivers, hospice centers emphasized that it’s even tougher on the patients they’re caring for. Some patients have had to live out the last few days of their lives without being with their families.

“I think we’ve had people die of a broken heart in hospice because of that lack of touch with family members,” Dr. Jeremy L. Brown, executive director and medical director of Hospice of Lubbock, said.

Hospice is the business of helping people who’ve run out of medical options say goodbye, based on touching them both physically and emotionally in their final days — not exactly easy in a world of masks and social distancing.

“What hospice does, is we sit and hold people’s hands. It’s not just a matter of going in and checking on them and ‘be gone!’ It’s a very emotional visit, each visit. We want to be there for them and improve their quality of life and hold their hand and give them a hug,” Jennifer Swain, marketing director of Legacy of Love Hospice, said.

Due to the state’s changing regulations for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the typical hospice experience has changed, and for some patients, as both Dr. Brown and Swain emphasized, it has been devastating.

In addition to limiting visitors, nursing home restrictions have also prevented hospice caregivers from seeing patients as they would normally. Care is now given often at a distance and with caregivers donning extensive PPE.

While they are still able to enter individual patient’s homes with little issue, for those in facilities, they’re now also offering online services, such as Telehealth visits and Zoom prayers with chaplains, but Dr. Brown said some things aren’t the same over a screen.

“It is the physical touch. It is the physical interaction with our patients. Obviously, our [caregivers] can’t give a bath virtually … When you take that consistency out of the picture, it’s been a detriment to some of our patients,” Brown said.

However, caregivers have gotten creative to continue connecting with patients under lockdown.

“We’ve done a lot of window visits. We’ve done a lot of between sliding glass and porch visits,” Brown said.

They’ll do anything, he added, to make sure that no one dies alone.

“Everyone has the right to die with dignity,” Brown said.