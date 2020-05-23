Social distancing and other precautions urged on the lake for Memorial Day Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, Texas Game Wardens and lake administrators want to remind people going out on the lakes to take precautions.

Matt O’Sullivan, promotions director with Buffalo Springs Lake, said lake-goers should try to practice social distancing as much as possible this weekend, as the government is still recommending it.

“My best rule of thumb that I give to people is if they came in your car that’s the group you’re going to stick with for the rest of the day,” he said, “And if you have any issues with that, just feel free to reach out to the Lubbock County non-emergency line.”

Lieutenant Aaron Sims, with Texas Game Wardens, said there’s been an influx of people at the lake for the past few weeks and that they are prepared for the weekend.

“We’re bringing in extra wardens from other parts of the state to help out Buffalo Springs Lake, Lake Allan Henry and some of the surrounding lakes,” he said.

He said game wardens will be looking to make sure proper equipment and rules are being followed on the waters. Children under the age of thirteen are required by law to wear a life jacket at all times and all boats should have a fire extinguisher.

Lieutenant Sims said sobriety is also key in helping avoid life threatening accidents and fines.

“You can’t drink and boat, you can’t drink and drive,” he said, “If you’re over 21 – have a few beers if you’d like, but make sure that you designate a sober operator to get behind that vessel.”