Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt in Lubbock, April 10-12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Hodges Community Center and the Lubbock Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt committee are coordinating a neighborhood Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt for Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12. You can find all of the materials needed to participate in this event on the Lubbock Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt Facebook page.

If you are interested in participating, please email your information to LBKEggHunt2020@gmail.com. Post a picture of your score card by noon on Monday, April 13, to the Lubbock Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt Facebook page for a chance to win prizes.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University Avenue. For more information, call Stephanie Brady, Hodges Community Center, at 767-3706.

(News release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19