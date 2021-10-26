Social-Emotional Learning Symposium at LCU on Monday, Nov. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) School of Education is hosting a Fall Symposium on Monday, November 8, on the topic of social-emotional learning. The half-day event will provide school administrators, teachers, superintendents, and counselors with the opportunity to network and gain tools for incorporating social-emotional learning into their school or district.

Dr. Ed Dunkelblau, founder of the Institute for Emotionally Intelligent Learning, will be the keynote speaker for the event. An internationally recognized speaker and consultant in the areas of social-emotional learning and character development, safe school programming, and humor in education, Dr. Dunkelblau will speak on “Social Emotional Learning and Applications of Therapeutic Humor.”

The event is free; however, seating is limited so registration is required and will include a seat at the symposium as well as breakfast and lunch. Four hours of professional development credit will be given to participants. For more information and to register go to lcu.edu/calendar/fall-symposium-2021.

WHEN:

Monday, November 8

8:30am-1:30pm

WHERE:

Lubbock Christian University, Baker Conference Center

5601 19th Street

(Photo provided by LCU)

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)