Social media challenges lead to dangerous situations for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas – Social media is a developing form of media driving kids to take part in various challenges with hopes of gaining more engagement to their pages. The ‘Benadryl Challenge’ is the newest trending topic on Twitter leading to dangerous situations.

Rania Mankarios, CEO of Crime stoppers of Houston, said to do the “challenge”, people take enough Benadryl to begin hallucinating.

“Kids take enough of a dose of Benadryl — so liquid or tablet — to start hallucinating. So then, it’s funny to videotape yourself hallucinating,” he said.

Attempts at this so-called challenge reportedly put three Fort Worth kids in the hospital and took the life of a 15-year-old in Oklahoma City. All for the hopes of becoming more popular online.

“I checked this morning and it had 18.5 million views on TikTok if you just look up hashtag ‘Benadryl Challenge,'” Mankarios said. “So clearly it’s creating a lot of attention and has a lot of popularity involved, but it’s deadly.”

Mankarios said you shouldn’t put all the blame on the kids doing the challenge, however.

“They aren’t fully developed mentally and don’t have the ability to weigh in on the risks and consequences [of] their actions,” he said.

This lead to her next main focus which is getting parents involved early on.

“The second you go to social media — the world wide web — your rights to privacy as a minor are not there, in the sense that your parents have an obligation and a duty to see what you’re doing.”

Lourdes Valenzuela is a mother of a 12-year-old emphasized the importance of being aware when it comes to technology.

“We go through [our 12-year-old daughter’s] phone, she knows she’s not supposed to do any social media at all — not even create an account — just with the responsibility that comes with,” she said. “She’s just not ready for all that at her age.”

Mankarios urged all parents to monitor their children online because once one challenge disappears, another is created. Benadryl and TikTok said they are currently working to remove videos of the Benadryl challenge.