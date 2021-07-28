Social media influencer from Plainview lands contract with talent agency

PLAINVIEW, Texas–TikTok influencer, Davien Garcia of Plainview landed a contract with a talent agency, The Influencer Marketing Factory (IMF), according to myplainview.com.

IMF represents TikTok, YouTube and Instagram influencers.

According to the article, Garcia has 600,000 followers and 17 million likes under the handle @davienjgarcia.

Garcia now lives in Austin and continues his online content full time and remains dedicated to developing his platform by posting videos every weekday, according to the article.

“It was more of a gradual growth process,” Garcia told the newspaper. “I didn’t have just one video blow up and out of nowhere thousands of followers show up. I just started posting a lot more and it took off from there.”