LUBBOCK, Texas— On Thursday, school districts in the Lubbock area were made aware of multiple social media threats that circulated the web. The districts included Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD.

LCISD sent out a message to all parents of the school regarding the threat.

Lubbock ISD also said it was aware of online threats and would make a statement. Frenship also said a statement would be released concerning the same issue.

According to a statement from Lubbock ISD, the Lubbock Police Department was made aware of the social media threats.

The statement said, “the post had been altered several times… and continued to be shared, causing panic and fear.” However, LISD and LPD were “working together closely to track the origin of the post,” said the statement.

The statement said, “they do not believe there is a credible threat to the schools in our area.”

LISD said in the statement it takes these “reports seriously and work with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to fully investigate any threat to the safety of our students and staff.”

Frenship ISD had mentioned in a statement that “there is no credible threat to our Frenship campuses.”

The school district sent a follow-up statement May 11 that said federal law enforcement would continue to investigate the origins of the post.

FISD assured that although no credible evidence posted threats to the Frenship campuses, “we take these reports very seriously and remain in contact with our local law enforcement agencies.”