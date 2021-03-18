Solar panels gaining interest after high bills from winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Last month’s storm had a lot of folks with high utility bills. Now, more people are interested in getting solar panels to drive costs down. Lubbock Solar Team said they’ve received a lot more people calling in to ask about solar since the historic storm.

While there are several financial benefits to using solar energy, there’s a lot that solar can do to strengthen the power grid too.

“There’s no reason that we shouldn’t be taking advantage of this natural resource,” said Jonathan Blackwell, a local Renewable Energy Researcher and Investor.

Since investing in solar panels, Blackwell has saved hundreds of dollars a month on his electric bill.

“With solar, in Lubbock, people can spend up to $30,000 for a 20-year investment that essentially breaks down to the cost of your monthly electric bill,” said Blackwell.

However, once you pay off the solar panels, they become an asset that increases the value of your home. In addition, your electric bill shrinks drastically.

“It’s one of those things where you’re going to be done at some point.,” said solar panel customer Jonathan Blackwell. “With an electricity bill, you’re gonna be paying the electricity bill for the rest of your life. With the solar panels, you’re actually going to be done with this at some point.”

There are other benefits too – like tax breaks.

“Through 2022, it’s a 26% tax break if you go solar,” said Nathan Thompson, a solar agent with Lubbock Solar Team. “What that means to homeowners is, you know, they’re getting a solar system, at a quarter of the cost normally.”

Customers pay a lower meter fee, which could come out to around $20-$30 depending on the electric provider in the area. The power generated from solar panels goes back into the electric grid, which creates more energy for everyone.

“If everyone in Lubbock had solar panels on their homes, all of those electrons, all of that electricity would be in the grid in Lubbock,” said Blackwell. “That means even if the power plant shut down, we would have electrons in the grid.”

There’s also the potential for creating extra energy storage through implementing power generators or batteries to keep homes running on solar in the event of a blackout too.

“Solar panels alone will not work during a power outage,” said Thompson. “But when paired with solar battery storage, they absolutely will work for you.”

With an abundance of sunlight in West Texas, Thompson said that now is the time to invest.

“Solar energy is a truly renewable energy source,” said Thompson. “You will never be without solar energy.”