LUBBOCK, Texas — The Inflation Reduction Act was signed by President Biden in August to help curb costs but also to invest in clean energy. Experts said a way to beat those high electricity bills could be solar panels.

“It’s definitely something that will help people to be able to maybe make the choice to move solar, if they’re thinking about it,” Santiago Deleon, Solar sales manager at J Ferg Pros, said.

The act offered a 30% tax credit if you decide to install solar panels. For homeowners, it’s a big investment.

Depending on the type of system needed for your home, it could cost you anywhere from $15,000 to $70,000.

“You just need to be aware of that and understand what the payback period is going to be on those panels,” said Matt Rose, spokesperson for Lubbock Power and Light.

Deleon said the return investment is typically seen between 4 and 7 years.