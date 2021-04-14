Soliciting sex from a teen girl will cost Shallowater man federal prison time

LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge on Tuesday ordered Eleus James Delaney, 44, of Shallowater to serve more than 18 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in May 2020 to enticement of a minor.

It was a federal case because he was caught sending explicit texts to a 16-year-old using cellphone. Court records said he also had sex with her.

The victim was on juvenile probation at the time, and, for that reason, she was not supposed to even have a phone. Delaney admitted that the girl sent nude pictures of herself to him.

The girl’s probation officer found the phone and found texts and images, which then led to the investigation of Delaney.

A law enforcement officer used the girl’s phone to arrange a meet-up with Delaney at a hotel. When Delaney arrived at the hotel, he was arrested.

In addition to the federal charge, state prosecutors accused him of sexual assault of a child. That case remained pending in court as of Wednesday.