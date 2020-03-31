Solid Waste Department announces modified service hours at Lubbock landfills

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department:



In an effort to ensure the appropriate staffing for our operations and to maintain services to the fullest extent, the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department is modifying its operational hours. Until further notice, the City’s North Avenue P Landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays only. The City of Lubbock’s West Texas Regional Disposal Facility will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

