Solid Waste Department, Salvation Army teaming up for “Reuse Community Coat Drive” in Lubbock

The City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department will team up with the Salvation Army this week to host a coat drive for America Recycles Day. The partnership is part of the City’s Recycle Lubbock initiative.

The “Reuse Community Coat Drive” will take place Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Citizens can drop off coats and winter clothes items at the four Citizen Convenience Stations or City Hall.

– 1631 84th Street

– 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

– 208 Municipal Drive

– 4307 Adrian Street

– City Hall, 1625 13th Street

Once collected the coats will be distributed by the Salvation Army.

Citizens can find more information at mylubbock.us/recycleday, or on the Recycle Lubbock Facebook page.

