Solid Waste Dept. to co-host shredding event for America Recycles Day on Nov. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

In recognition of America Recycles Day, the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will co-host a drive-thru shredding event from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the South Plains Mall.

Citizens can bring up to two banker’s boxes full of documents to have securely shredded.

Recycling bins will also be on site for cardboard and more paper goods.

This event is hosted in partnership with the South Plains Mall, Document Shredding Service and Lubbock Recycles.

