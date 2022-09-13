(Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will hold a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at 1631 84th Street. This event is free for Lubbock residents*.

Acceptable common household hazardous waste items include the following:

Automotive: Polish and wax Oil and grease Fuel additives

Household: Aerosol cans Drain cleaners Cleaning products

Garden: Pesticides Fertilizers Poisons

Exterior: Pool Chemicals Sealers Paint/Stains



Please do not bring tires, electronics, medicine, ammunition, explosives, or medical waste.

For a complete list of acceptable items, or to learn more about safely disposing of household hazardous waste items visit our website at mylubbock.us/hhw.

*Businesses and contractors are ineligible.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)