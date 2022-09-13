The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will hold a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at 1631 84th Street. This event is free for Lubbock residents*.
Acceptable common household hazardous waste items include the following:
- Automotive:
- Polish and wax
- Oil and grease
- Fuel additives
- Household:
- Aerosol cans
- Drain cleaners
- Cleaning products
- Garden:
- Pesticides
- Fertilizers
- Poisons
- Exterior:
- Pool Chemicals
- Sealers
- Paint/Stains
Please do not bring tires, electronics, medicine, ammunition, explosives, or medical waste.
For a complete list of acceptable items, or to learn more about safely disposing of household hazardous waste items visit our website at mylubbock.us/hhw.
*Businesses and contractors are ineligible.
