Solid Waste Services Department offering Christmas tree recycling

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Services Department:

The Solid Waste Services Department will offer residents with live Christmas trees drop-off recycling at its four permanent Citizen Convenience Stations. Each year the fresh-cut trees are ground into mulch.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, the metal stand, and any plastic before placing natural Christmas trees in the roll-off bins located outside the gates at the following locations:

  • 208 Municipal Drive
  • 1631 84th Street
  • 7308 Milwaukee
  • 4307 Adrian Street

After January 6, 2020, the roll-offs will be located inside the gates and residents can drop-off the fresh-cut trees from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday, throughout the month of January. For more information please visit our website at mylubbock.us/holidayrecycling.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

