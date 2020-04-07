Solid Waste Services modifying service hours for Good Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:
Solid Waste Services will be running a modified work schedule this week to accommodate for Good Friday, which is a City of Lubbock holiday.
Regular schedules will run through Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Solid Waste will collect the areas normally scheduled for Thursday; and regular Friday scheduled pick-ups will be handled on Thursday.
Additionally, for your added protection, residents should either wear a glove to raise the dumpster lid or should wipe the lid before and after usage.
Thank you for your assistance during this time.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)