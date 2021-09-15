Some but not all details released on deadly September 7 pedestrian collision

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said the pedestrian in a deadly collision “failed to yield the right of way to traffic” on the night of September 7.

EverythingLubbock.com requested the name of the victim on Wednesday, which was not publicly released at the time of the collision

Police said, “We have not been able to make a next of kin notification at this time, so we are unable to release the name of the pedestrian.”

The police report said the pedestrian crossed Frankford Avenue south of 50th Street from west to east. The driver of an SUV was unable to stop in time and collided with the pedestrian.

When police arrived, the pedestrian was lying on the street and not moving. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:37 p.m.

The name of the driver was not listed in the police report.