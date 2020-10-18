Some dang Yankees from New York have questioned the good taste of our beloved Patrick Mahomes. How dare they?!?!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The “official car dealership” of the Buffalo Bills, in an obvious spat of jealousy, does not know that for $500 million, our beloved Patrick Mahomes (Guns Up) can put anything he wants on his steak.

Northtown Auto posted on Twitter a picture of its billboard along Interstate 290 in Buffalo, New York. The sign reads, “Patrick puts ketchup on his steak.”

Yeah? So what?

In late 2018, Mahomes got an endorsement deal with Hunt’s Ketchup. Terms were not disclosed. But the first commercial showed Mahomes’ game-winning workout of lifting weights and simultaneously working that bottle of Hunt’s for some ketchup on his mac and cheese!

And yes, the GOAT can put ketchup on his mac and cheese if he wants.

Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup? Welcome to the team, @PatrickMahomes5! pic.twitter.com/954I7a8z13 — Hunt’s (@HuntsChef) December 19, 2018

Perhaps the Bills would prefer Grey Poupon.

The Kansas City Chiefs play Monday at Buffalo. Both teams come in with four (4) wins and one (1) loss. But only one team has Mahomes. And it’s not the Bills.

Setting the ketchup-flavored tongue-in-cheek aside, Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs from Texas Tech in the first round of the 2017 draft. Mahomes rewarded the Chiefs by leading them to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

The Chiefs announced a 10-year deal with Mahomes over the summer worth up to $503 million.