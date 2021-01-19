Some in Phase 1B can’t leave home to get COVID-19 vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the City of Lubbock continues to offer vaccination clinics, some in Phase 1B are unable to travel outside their homes to get vaccinated.

Robin Reisert, IL Coordinator at Life/Run, said there are many people who she works with that face this problem because of medical conditions.

“The people that are at home are a great risk because they don’t know where the people coming in to help them have been,” said Reisert.

Reisert said one of the main factors in getting to the civic center is lack of transportation.

“Like many of our consumers, they have ‘X’ amount of dollars and that’s exactly how much they get, and they can’t afford transportation,” said Reisert. “Then there are people who have a medical necessity that keeps them from being able to go.”

Katherine Wells, Director of the Lubbock Health Department, said they are aware of the issue and that they’re trying to figure out the best way to reach people.

Wells said there is a logistical challenge that comes with transporting the vaccine due to refrigeration, and that they’re trying to figure out the best method to get people vaccinated and not waste doses.

“Right now we are working on getting as many mobile individuals that can come through the civic center very quickly,” said Wells. “Then there’s going to be more outreach to get those individuals who can’t get to the civic center for one reason or another.”