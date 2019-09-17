Some lanes of Marsha Sharp Eastbound at Quaker shutdown

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department received a suspicious vehicle call at an America’s Best Value Inn.

As officers arrived, one suspect fled from the vehicle and his under the Marsha Sharp Eastbound bridge, after trying to flag down a vehicle to help him getaway.

The man has since been taken into custody, according to the LPD front desk. The lanes were reopened after he was arrested.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is received.