Some local gyms making mask wearing optional starting this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – As the governor’s executive order to eliminate mask restrictions and allow businesses to open to full capacity goes into effect Wednesday, some local gyms are opting to make it optional for their guests to wear masks.

Alberto Ferran, a gym goer, said he’s been going to Zach’s Club for the past five years. He said he was initially concerned about the virus, since he is over 65, but that he still wanted to be physically active.

“I always wear my mask,” he said, “I have been vaccinated, so when there’s people around me I put [my mask] on and do my thing.”

Ferran said he feels comfortable with the new executive order because there’s enough space at his gym to social distance.

“I will continue to wear a mask just because I have gotten used to it, but it’s nice to know I don’t have to and that’s my choice,” said Ferran.

Jason Young, General Manager at Zach’s Club #1, said he was content to hear about the governor’s order.

“I’m just excited for people to feel like they have the opportunity to be able to get back involved because we have been here and we are ready for them to come back,” said Young.

Young said his facility will not require people to wear masks but that guests are still welcome to social distance.

“We are going to make sure that our guests have plenty of cleaning virucide,” he said “If people are not comfortable, it is always their choice on whether or not they want to social distance.”

Paul Springer, spokesperson for One Fitness Lubbock, said they will also follow a hands-off approach by allowing guests to make their own choice.

“We will no longer be requiring masks,” said Springer, “We will no longer be doing social distancing in the gym. We were spacing equipment out.”

However, Springer said their gym will continue to disinfect to provide a clean environment for gym goers.

“We are still going three hour cleanings in the gym,” said Springer, “We are still one of the cleanest gyms, I think one of the cleanest gyms in Lubbock.”