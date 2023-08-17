LUBBOCK, Texas — Qualifying Lubbock homeowners could get financial help from the government to repair and rehabilitate their houses, Director of Community Development, Karen Murfee, explained to EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

The City of Lubbock announced open enrollment for the Owner-Occupied Home Rehabilitation Program opened on Tuesday and were set to close on August 31 at 5:00 p.m.

“This program can address substandard housing conditions, health and safety concerns and barriers to accessibility low to moderate-income owner-occupied homeowners,” Murfee told EverythingLubbock.com.

To qualify, Murfee said the home must be single-family and owner-occupied, income-eligible and located in City Limits. The property can’t be in a flood zone and property taxes must be current or deferred, Murfee explained.

See income limits in the flyer below.

Murfee said the program is funded by Community Development Block Grant, which is an annual grant from HUD to the City of Lubbock’s Community Development Department. The Community Development Department will inform citizens who apply and pass minimum program requirements, Murfee said.

Officials said interested homeowners could contact the Lubbock Community Development office for prescreening at (806) 775-2296 or visit the website.