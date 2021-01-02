Some Lubbock ISD employees eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, district says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Some Lubbock ISD employees are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, according to an email sent by LISD.

Educators are among the essential workers who have been selected to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The following Lubbock ISD staffers can opt now to take the vaccine being offered by the City of Lubbock Health Department.

Monday, January 4, Lubbock Civic Center

This is for employees ONLY of the Lubbock ISD, no family members

You MUST sign up by 3 p.m., Sunday, January 3 for an appointment

Eligible Employees:

*PreK through third-grade teachers who work with students not required to

wear masks in class

* SPED teachers who work with students receiving special education services

in self contained classrooms

* All Lubbock ISD employees who are age 65 and older

* All Lubbock ISD employees with a CDC-defined comorbidity (*listed below)

All additional Lubbock ISD employees and employees of Aramark, ECI, Durham, and Sodexo who work in conjunction with the district will be added as more vaccine doses become available.

We want to emphasize taking the vaccine is optional although we highly recommend you participate in this opportunity. The vaccine being administered is manufactured by Moderna and has been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC. According to the manufacturer, it’s approximately 95% effective after the second dose in preventing the person from contracting COVID-19. The most common side effects, which typically last several days, are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever. More people have experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first. It is important to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose.

To sign up for the vaccine, you must email covidreporting@LubbockISD.org before 3 p.m., Sunday, January 3, to register for an appointment. This short deadline is unavoidable due to the city’s notice of vaccine availability from the supplier. We are uncertain about the exact number of vaccines that will be available. We will adhere to the following vaccination schedule for eligible employees to receive the first dose of the vaccine. You must bring an official ID and your Lubbock ISD ID badge.

Elementary self-contained SPED classroom teachers must sign-up according to the time listed for their assigned campus.

8 – 8:30 a.m.

Alderson, Bayless, Bean, Brown, Centennial

8:30 – 9 a.m.

Dupre, Ervin, Guadalupe, Hardwick, Harwell, Hodges

9 – 9:30 a.m.

Honey, Jackson, Maedgen, McWhorter, Miller, Overton

9:30 – 10 a.m.

Parsons, Ramirez, Roberts, Rush, Smith

10 -10:30am

Stewart, Waters, Wester, Wheelock, Whiteside

10:30 – 11 a.m.

Williams, Wilson, Wolffarth, Wright

11 a.m. – noon

Secondary self-contained SPED teachers, REACH, employees age 65 or older, employees with comorbidities

*Comorbidities are defined as: cancer, uncontrolled diabetes, COPD, uncontrolled asthma (severe), uncontrolled hypertension, severe or uncontrolled autoimmune diseases.

We hope you will elect to participate in this effort to protect our staff and students from the virus. Here’s to a happy and healthy 2021 and we look forward to seeing you back in class for the spring semester.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD

Paulett Rozneck

Coordinator, Lubbock ISD Student Health Services

Lubbock ISD staff: Please check your email immediately for vitally important information regarding distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. Deadline to sign up is 2 p.m., January 3 for first eligible group vaccine registration.