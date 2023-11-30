LUBBOCK, Texas — A notice of intent from the United States Postal Service stated the agency was considering transferring some mail operations from the Lubbock Processing and Distribution Center to the Amarillo facility.

The notice, issued November 22, stated the Postal Service would evaluate whether or not the transfer would help increase efficiency as part of a Mail Processing Facility Review. The USPS said the review would have “minimal impact” on customer service.

“Business mail entry, Post Office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases,” the notice stated.

The Postal Service said public input will be considered in the process. Community members can submit their comments here.