LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Animal Shelter said in a press release on Tuesday it would be expecting a delayed opening due to a power outage.

According to the release, phones and computers are down at the facility, and staff was unable to answer phone calls and emails.

According to Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map, five outages were reported across the city, with nearly 200 customers affected.

