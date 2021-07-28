Some services unavailable during system upgrade at the Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

Due to technology system upgrades, the following services will not be available at the Lubbock

County Detention Center during the listed dates.



Money deposits on inmate accounts will be unavailable July 31st through August 2nd.



Commissary services will be unavailable August 2nd through August 4th, but will resume weekday operations August 5th, with an additional day of service to be provided Saturday, August 7th.



Video Visitation will be unavailable August 1st through August 3rd.



A new video visitation system will be available beginning August 4th, and will include additional

methods of communication.



You can visit www.smartinmate.com to create an account and learn more about the new options.

